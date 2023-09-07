Firefighters attend blaze in Old East Village

The London Fire Department attended scene of a fire at 790 Dundas St., near the Aeolian Hall.

The fire broke out at the back of the building around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A large plume of black smoke could be seen over a kilometre away at the Western Fair District.

Dundas Street was closed between Lyle and Rectory Streets as crews worked to extinguish hot spots, but the road has since reopened.

Witnesses said smoke continued to fill the air until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters could be seen cutting holes in the roof to improve ventilation.

No injuries were reported.

The building was in the process of being renovated.

Fire officials said damage is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

— With files from CTV's Sean Irvine