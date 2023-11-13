Firefighters battle 2nd blaze at Collingwood tire shop in last 3 days
Fire crews in Collingwood were called back Monday to the same place where a fire broke out over the weekend, but this one was for a separate incident.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tire Guys of Collingwood just after 3:45 p.m. on Monday. According to the deputy fire chief, it involved two large trailers full of tires.
To get the incident under control, three apparatus from Collingwood Fire attacked from the ground while crews from Wasaga Beach tackled it using an aerial device.
No injuries were reported.
The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of Environment were both notified.
OPP is said to be leading the investigation into the cause.
Monday's fire comes after crews responded to calls of smoke coming from a storage trailer at the same site Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.
The fire Saturday was contained inside the trailer, with no injuries reported.
