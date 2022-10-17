Firefighters battle apartment blaze in central Edmonton

Two people were assessed by paramedics Monday afternoon after they narrowly escaped a fire inside an apartment building northeast of downtown Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to 10368 92 St. at 4:14 p.m. and a second alarm was called at 4:20 p.m.

Flames could be seen coming from a fourth-storey unit as firefighters used a ladder truck to extinguish them.

There were no serious injuries reported and the two people who were assessed were not transported to hospital.

Crews were still working to determine a cause and a damage estimate Monday evening.