Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Wallaceburg


Crews were called to an early morning fire at 800 Wallace Street. in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire)

Crews responded to an apartment fire in Wallaceburg on Thursday.

Firefighters from Station 3 in Wallaceburg were called to the early morning fire at 800 Wallace Street.

Wallaceburg volunteer firefighters and Chatham crews were on scene to assist.

There were no injuries reported.

