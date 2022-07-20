Firefighters battle apartment fire on Wyandotte Street

Fire broke out at a Windsor apartment building on Wednesday.

Windsor firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire in the 8900 Block of Wyandotte Street East around 2:45 p.m.

About an hour later, fire officials posted on social media that the fire was out. Crews were doing ventilation and overhaul.

An investigator is attending the scene.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

