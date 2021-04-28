Firefighters battle barn fire in Dresden

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a barn fire in Dresden on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the blaze on Union Line around 5:35 p.m.

Chatham-Kent police and EMS were also on scene.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries.

