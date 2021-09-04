iHeartRadio

Firefighters battle blaze at Grey Street home

London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street in London, Ont., on Saturday, Sept.4, 2021. (CTV London)

London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The fire was in a single story, older home in the 300 block of Grey Street. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible.

Firefighters turned to a defensive operation, evacuated the home.

Fire officials say there was no one inside and the cause is undetermined.

No reports of any injuries.

A fire investigator was called to attend the scene.

