Firefighters battle blaze at Grey Street home
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
The fire was in a single story, older home in the 300 block of Grey Street. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible.
Firefighters turned to a defensive operation, evacuated the home.
Fire officials say there was no one inside and the cause is undetermined.
No reports of any injuries.
A fire investigator was called to attend the scene.
