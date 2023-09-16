iHeartRadio

No injuries reported after major blaze in Ottawa's rural south end


Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze on Ramsayville Road in Ottawa's south end. Sept. 16, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A major fire engulfed a building in Ottawa's rural south end Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a property on Ramsayville Road between Louiseize and Thunder roads at around 5:10 p.m.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke pouring from a building engulfed in flames. Smoke was visible from around the area.

Firefighters found a large industrial building on fire when they arrived. As they were fighting the fire, the roof collapsed; fortunately, no firefighters were inside the structure at the time.

Working Fire in the 4800 block of Ramsayville RD between Louiseize RD and Thunder RD. @OttFire #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/Tj2qa6vuQq

— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 16, 2023

The blaze was under control by 6:46 p.m.

No one has been reported hurt, but Ottawa Fire Services said the Canadian Red Cross has been called in to assist the people affected.

It's not known what caused the fire.

12