Firefighters battle blaze in St. Thomas, Ont. Friday

Firefighters in St. Thomas responded to a house fire late Friday morning.

Few details are known at this time, but the fire started shortly after 11 a.m. and was located at a home on Talbot Street across from the statue of Jumbo, in the city’s north end.

A witness says the smoke could be seen all the way from the south end of St. Thomas.

The street is currently blocked off.

— With files from CTV London’s Sean Irvine