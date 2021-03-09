No injuries have been reported after fire crews were called to a working fire at a duplex on Church Street early Tuesday morning.

Windsor Fire first reported the fire short after 4 a.m. when multiple crews were called to scene in the 500 block of Church Street.

A short time later, the fire was brough under control however firefighters remained on scene to battle hot spots.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and damages.

