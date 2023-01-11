Firefighters battle fire in Gatineau apartment building

Two people have been transported to hospital following a major fire at an apartment building in Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire in the building on Rue Lafreniere at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Gatineau police spokesperson Andree East says firefighters and police evacuated all residents from the four-storey building due to the size of the fire.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

"My heart goes out to the victims," Mayor France Belisile said on twitter.

"I am counting on all of our emergency teams which are mobilized on the spot and I am following the evolution of the situation closely."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available