Firefighters battle fire in Kanata row house
There are no reports of injuries after an afternoon fire in a Kanata row house.
Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls Sunday afternoon, including from the homeowner, reporting flames coming from the second storey of a home on MacNeil Court.
All occupants of the home were safely out of the structure.
Officials say the fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom and extended into the ceiling and attic of the home.
An Ottawa Fire Investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Ottawa Fire have a Working Fire on McNeil CT in Kanata under control. Fire contained to 2nd floor & attic in an end unit of a 6-door row. No injuries reported. Victim Assistance from @RedCrossOntario & @salarmyon and @OttFire Investigator en route. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/I8uWqYw9qC— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 29, 2022
