Firefighters battle fire in Kanata row house

There are no reports of injuries after an afternoon fire in a Kanata row house.

Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls Sunday afternoon, including from the homeowner, reporting flames coming from the second storey of a home on MacNeil Court.

All occupants of the home were safely out of the structure.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom and extended into the ceiling and attic of the home.

An Ottawa Fire Investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

