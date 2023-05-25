iHeartRadio

Firefighters battle flames at homeless encampment in Barrie


Barrie firefighters surrounded by thick smoke work to contain a fire in a homeless encampment on Thurs., May 25, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

Emergency crews were called to a homeless encampment in Barrie Thursday morning to battle a fire.

Thick, black smoke filled the small encampment behind an industrial building on John Street near Lorena Street.

Firefighters contained the flames and worked to put out hot spots.

It's unclear what caused the blaze.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

