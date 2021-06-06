Firefighters battle flames at Westmount home

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Westmount Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to a single family home on fire at 10232 Wadhurst Road at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Todd Roberts, district chief, told CTV News Edmonton that the house will be a total loss.

There were no people or pets inside the residence, firefighters say.

No word on a cause for the fire yet.

“The wind direction favoured us today, not always does that happen,” Roberts said.

Roberts added that firefighters managed to keep the flames contained to the single home but had to fight the fire from outside the home after its floors became unsafe.