Firefighters battle garbage fire at waste transfer facility

Ottawa firefighters battled a garbage fire at an east-end waste depot Sunday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a release that they were called to Glenfield Drive, between Stevenage Drive and Overton Drive, at around 5:43 a.m.

A tweet by fire service photographer Scott Stilborn said the blaze started in a large pile of garbage in a waste transfer building and firefighters were working with staff to separate the pile in order to reach the "deep seated fire."

OFS said heavy machinery that was already on site was used to break up the piles of garbage to allow firefighters to douse the blaze with foam. The hazardous materials team brought in two large hydraulic fans to help ventilate the warehouse.

No one was hurt.

The fire was under control by 8:14 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown.

