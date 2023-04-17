Firefighters battle house fire in Clinton

Fire crews in Huron County are fighting a house fire in Clinton.

Provincial police tweeted about the fire on Monday at 8:57 a.m. and say it happened on Ontario Street.

They say no one was hurt.

Police are asking drivers to follow detours and avoid the area.

#HuronOPP is assisting fire departments from @CentralHuron and @huroneastfire on Ontario St in #Clinton for a residential fire. No injuries reported. Please follow detours and avoid the area. ^cs. pic.twitter.com/2dEd4K1RlW