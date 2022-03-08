iHeartRadio

Firefighters battle kitchen blaze on Laurier Avenue

Ottawa fire officials say no one was injured in a commercial kitchen fire downtown Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at 150 Laurier Avenue W. just after 7 a.m., between Elgin and Metcalfe streets.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke inside the building. The fire was under control within about 45 minutes.

No one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

