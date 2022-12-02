iHeartRadio

Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge


Firefighters battle a massive blaze at an industrial site in Bracebridge, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 1, 2022. (Twitter/Town of Bracebridge)

More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.

Officials say the fire started in a mechanical service bay at Fowler Construction Limited on Rosewarne Drive Thursday evening.

The scene was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no word on a damage estimate.

