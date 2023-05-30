Firefighters battle roof fire overnight in Metcalfe

Ottawa firefighters encountered a challenging fire in Metcalfe overnight.

Several people called 911 to report flames coming from the roof of a home on 8th Line Road between Pana Road and Metcalfe Farm Road at around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Fire was shooting up from the roof when firefighters arrived, but the people living in the home all managed to escape and were waiting outside.

Ottawa Fire Services said there were several dangers to contend with beyond the flames. There were live wires overhead, a 1,000-litre oil tank in the basement and ammunition inside the home. The roof was also at risk of collapsing.

The fire was under control by 12:30 a.m.

What caused the fire is unknown.

At 23:43 last night, we responded to the 2000 block of 8th Line Rd after multiple 911 calls reported �� through the roof of a 1 storey single family home. Firefighters dealt with multiple hazards on scene including live overhead wires, 1000L oil tank in the basement…#OttNews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Obj7UJQxCr