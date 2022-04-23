Firefighters battle three-storey house fire near downtown

First responders have closed Wyandotte St. West between Bruce and Dougall for a house fire.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West near Church Street on Saturday morning.

It appears in the upper floors of the three storey home.

Dozens of emergency vehicles are on the scene.

The public is being told to stay clear of the area. More to come.

Upgraded working fire in the 400 Block of Wyandotte W. Stay clear of the area. *MC