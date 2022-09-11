Firefighters battle weekend house fire in east Windsor

Windsor firefighters battled a house fire in east Windsor Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Bernard shortly before 7:40 am and were able to put out the fire in about twenty minutes.

There doesn't appear to be extensive damage to the outside of the property but police have taped off parts of the house.

There is no update from officials on a damage estimate or what caused the fire.

Update on the fire in the 1900 Block of Bernard. Fire is out . Crews conducting ventilation and overhaul. *MC