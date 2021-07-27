Firefighters battle wildfire at Christmas tree farm near Nanaimo

Firefighters are battling a one-and-a-half-acre wildfire that was discovered on a Christmas tree farm south of Nanaimo on Monday.

The Berkley Creek fire burned out of control throughout the day as eight provincial wildfire personnel and two helicopters helped local firefighters attack the blaze.

By Tuesday morning, the fire was brought under control after burning 0.63 hectares, or 1.56 acres, according to Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson Matt Bell.

A single crew of four firefighters are heading back to the scene at Gogo’s Christmas Tree Farm on Tuesday to monitor for flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but is being investigated by local firefighters.

Meanwhile, a second fire on Vancouver Island that has burned approximately two and a half acres has now been downgraded to “patrol status,” Bell said.

Firefighters remain on scene at the Muir Creek fire site near Shirley, B.C., to patrol the area for smoke and potential reignition.