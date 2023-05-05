Barn burns down in New Tecumseth, Ont.

New Tecumseth firefighters battled a large barn fire near Beeton, Ont. early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m.

According to the New Tecumseth Fire Dept., the fire began in a building that is primarily used as a storage facility and holding area for horses.

"We do have some expensive vehicles inside, some work vehicles, antique vehicles," said Dan Heydon, New Tecumseth Fire Chief.

Heydon said the fire is not considered suspicious, but the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was notified.

Provincial police said there were no injuries in the fire, but 15th Sideroad remains closed.

Members of #NottyOPP and fire are on scene at a barn fire. Thankfully, no injuries. Road closure on 15th sideroad between the 5th and 6th lines. Heavy police presence. Expect delays. ^kv pic.twitter.com/4pID5y8iTM

Multiple fire departments were called in to help provide aid for New Tecumseth firefighters.

Damage is estimated to have been in the $3 million range.