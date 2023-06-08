iHeartRadio

Firefighters battling garage fire in east Windsor


Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Glidden Avenue for a garage fire in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor firefighters are responding to an upgraded working garage in east Windsor.

Crews were called to the 1100 Glidden Avenue on Thursday.

A neighbour tells CTV News several pet pigeons perished in the fire. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.
12