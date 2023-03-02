Firefighters battling house fire in Brampton as neighbours evacuated
Fire crews are tackling an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home in Brampton.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the home on Hefferon Court, in the area of Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, early Thursday morning.
Firefighters could also be seen using ladders to soak the home from above.
Peel police said crews were called to the home at around 1:40 a.m.
Viewer video sent to CP24 showed flames leaping from the roof of the home.
A number of neighbouring homes have been evacuated because of the smoke.
No injuries have been reported so far.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.
FIRE:
- Hefferon Court in #Brampton
- Residential fire
- All occupants out
- No reported injuries
- @BramptonFireES is working to put the fire out
- Unknown cause
- Unknown how long we will be on scene
- Neighbours evacuated
- Use alternate routes
- C/R 1:39 a.m.
- PR23-0069566
-
