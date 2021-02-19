While the annual Chili Fest was forced to cancel last year, Windsor firefighters will still be able to support a good cause by serving up the hearty meal with the help of St. Clair College.

St. Clair College’s Centre for the Arts and Alumni Association has partnered with the Windsor Professional Firefighters Benefit Fund to support the Kids First Food Bank and programs to continue the tradition through take-out chili.

“Unfortunately, in 2020 we were unable to hold our annual Chili Fest. We are incredibly happy to be partnered with St. Clair College this year. To be able to support an agency like Windsor Family Homes and their Kids First Programs, and continue the tradition of Chili Fest, is very exciting,” Jeremy Souilliere, Windsor firefighter, said.

Between Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26 chili will be available for purchase at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

For each bowl sold, a portion will be donated to the Windsor Professional Firefighters Benefit Fund, in turn supporting Kids First programs at Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships.

“Windsor Family Homes is incredibly grateful to be the chosen charity of the Windsor Professional Firefighters Benefit Fund,” Angela Yakonich, executive director of the WFHCP. “The need for supports for children, youth and families is at an all-time high. Being able to provide supports in the way of food security, nutrition and exercise, mental health, and sustainable, safe, affordable housing is imperative.”

Yakonich says it is these types of supports that allow the organization to plan post COVIOD-19 programs and continue to offer virtual supports.

Orders can be placed and pick up times arranged, between now and Feb. 25 by calling 519-252-8311 ext. 4651.