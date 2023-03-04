Firefighters break gate stuck in snow to get to Greenboro fire

A pile of snow briefly hampered firefighters' efforts to put out a hot tub fire in the Greenboro area Friday evening.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Craighall Circle just after 6 p.m. A hot tub and a shed in the back yard were on fire.

The gate to the back yard was stuck in the snow, so firefighters had to break it down to get into the yard to fight the fire.

The blaze was out within five minutes and was kept from spreading to the home nearby.

No one was hurt.