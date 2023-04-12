Firefighters called to Sudbury Community Arena Wednesday morning

Firefighters were called to Sudbury Community Arena downtown for a small fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started at the main entrance on Elgin Street and officials said the blaze was contained to the lobby.

Fire Service officials said an employee was coming in to work this morning and smelled smoke then sounded the alarm.

Officials said fire crews cleared the scene before noon.

No injuries were reported.

“While the damage is being assessed, the box office is closed and ice bookings are cancelled,” officials with the City of Greater Sudbury said in a tweet.

The city said they will update the public when the box office reopens and ice bookings can resume.

Speaking with CTV News, Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Melin said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

“We believe it to be an electrical fire,” he said.

“Though that has not been confirmed at this time.”

In a tweet, Greater Sudbury Fire Services had initially asked that the public to avoid the area.