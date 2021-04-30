Firefighters, caregivers and Albertans 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 shot

The final two groups under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

The expansion means more than 650,000 Albertans who fall under Phase 2C and 2D can now get their shot, which includes all Albertans 50 years of age and older, all First Nations, Métis and Inuit persons 35 years of age and older, as well as care and support workers.

Firefighters are also now on the list, which is a relief to the Alberta Firefighters Association, who has been urging the government to include them in the rollout.

The president, Brad Readman, says about 50 per cent of the calls their members respond to require some form of medical response so insuring they are protected from the virus is crucial.

"It's a huge step forward. It's been a lot of work on a lot of people's part since the vaccine rollout and we're very excited our members will be able to protect themselves so they can continue to protect our communities and their families," said Readman.

Also included under Phase 2C and 2D is frontline disability workers, workers in group homes and mental health and addictions.

It also means certain caregivers qualify, including parents or guardians of children under 12 who have a chronic condition but can’t receive a vaccine due to their age.

The expanded eligibility now means some 2.8 million Albertans are eligible to get the shot.

"Moving to protect over a half million more Albertans means we are closer to our goal of offering all adult Albertans the vaccine, and keeping even more of us safe," said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Eligible Albertans can start booking an appointment through AHS or participating pharmacies as of April 30th.