Firefighters contain Meadowlands area blaze

No one was hurt following a fire Monday morning in the Meadowlands area.

Firefighters were called to a home on Palsen Street near Calvert Street at around 7:12 a.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the back of a home.

Flames could be seen at the back of the one-storey house and the roof when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished and under control by 7:53 a.m., according to a release.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire Services say the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting the people affected by this fire.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Palsen ST @ Calvert ST. Crews reported heavy smoke & flame from the rear of a one storey single home & detached garage on arrival. Fire has been contained to the back wall & attic. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/tRA9spH4AO