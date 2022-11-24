Firefighters deal with several hazards at Stittsville fire

Ottawa firefighters dealt with a hazardous scene fighting a massive fire in Stittsville overnight.

The fire at the large commercial shop on Moonstone Road broke out around 2 a.m.

Callers to 911 reported that they saw things "blowing up" and a large amount of flames, Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet. Crews that responded to the scene could see the flames from a distance.

Firefighters dealt with several hazards on scene, including several fuel sources and two large diesel tanks that needed to be cooled.

The fire was under control just before 3:15 a.m. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

At approx 2am last night, @OttFire dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a large commercial shop was on �� on Moonstone Dr. 911 callers said they could see things “blowing up” & a large amount of flames. Responding crews could see flames from a distance.#OttNews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tUouFUo89I