Firefighters demolish portion of building destroyed by fire on Langside Street

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has demolished part of a building on Langside Street that was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.

What remains of the Kirkwood Building on Portage Avenue is covered in ice from the efforts firefighters made to extinguish the blaze. Demolition occurred overnight on Thursday.

Fire crews battled the inferno in bitter cold temperatures, but were unable to save the structure and businesses inside.

Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Colony Street/Memorial Boulevard was closed Wednesday and Thursday, but has since reopened to traffic.

No serious injuries were reported, though the WFPS said one firefighter was injured when they slipped on the ice. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.