Firefighters discover blaze at east Ottawa car wash

Firefighters driving in Ottawa’s east end spotted black smoke coming from a car wash Friday morning and pulled over to put it out.

The firefighters spotted the smoke from Halo Car Wash on Innes Road, between Page Road and Lamarche Avenue, just after 9:20 a.m. Friday.

They discovered a fire on the roof and called additional fire crews to put it out.

The fire started in a ventilation shaft, and firefighters opened up section of the roof to put out any hot spots.

The blaze was under control by 9:40 a.m. No one was inside the business and no one was injured.

At 09:21, one of our trucks was on Innes Rd & noticed black smoke coming from the roof of the Halo Car Wash. Firefighters found a �� on the roof & began a fast attack to extinguish it. At 09:40, the �� was under control & fire crews prevented it from extending inside.#OttNews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XaWO5LqjnN