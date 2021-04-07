Firefighters discover body in Saskatoon house fire

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning home.

Just after seven Wednesday morning, Saskatoon firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of Avenue T South.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

After sweeping the main floor and the basement, a person was removed from the home, the department said. The individual showed no vital signs.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and secured the property for police, the department said.

While the department said limited information is available, it appears the fire began inside the home, which was equipped with a working smoke alarm.

Fire investigators are assisting Saskatoon Police Service in its investigation. A coroner is also on scene, the fire department said.