Ottawa Fire Services says no one was reported hurt after a fire in a barn near Blackburn Hamlet Tuesday morning.

A passerby called 9-1-1 at 8:54 a.m. reporting a fire on Renaud Road, east of Anderson Road. When firefighters arrived, they were met with a thick column of black smoke and flames coming from the barn.

Crews set up large portable water tanks and closed area roads while firefighters battled the blaze by cutting out sections of the metal wall to access the flames.

The fire was under control by 9:27 and no one was hurt; however, fire officials say several firefighters were exposed to toxic fumes from the materials in the barn and had to be decontaminated.

An Ottawa Fire Services Investigator is on location to examine the origins and cause of the fire.