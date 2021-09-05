iHeartRadio

Firefighters douse blaze at Orleans hotel

Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire in a four-storey hotel on Saint Joseph Boulevard Sunday morning. No one was hurt. Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Scott Stilbon / Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa firefighters put out a fire at an Orléans hotel Sunday morning.

Several people called 911 just after 10 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from the four-storey building on Saint Joseph Boulevard.

The fire was in a third-floor unit and was quickly brought under control.

No one was hurt.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

