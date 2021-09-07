Firefighters douse blaze on Perley-Rideau roof; no injuries

Ottawa firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre on Tuesday.

Several 911 calls reported black smoke coming from the roof of the long-term care facility just before 3 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a release that part of the roof construction where the chimney passed through the attic was on fire and there was a great deal of smoke in one of the stairwells.

The fire was contained and brought under control in about 25 minutes and crews were able to protect important documents and furnishings from water damage, OFS said.

Residents did not have to evacuate the building but were moved to a safe part of it.

What caused the fire is under investigation.