Firefighters douse car fire on Pat Bay Highway in Saanich
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Southbound traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway in Saanich, B.C., was slowed on Monday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.
The car was completely engulfed in flames near the Royal Oak off-ramp off the highway, just metres away from the Welcome to Greater Victoria sign.
Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, though first responders still warned of traffic delays as crews attended to the scene.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Saanich Fire Department said that the vehicle had been towed to the side of the road and that traffic was once again flowing on the highway.
The fire department says that the lone occupant of the vehicle was able to escape safely.
