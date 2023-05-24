Firefighters douse flames in Forest Lawn

Calgary firefighters knocked down flames at a house in Forest Lawn Wednesday evening.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in one of the suites at a duplex on the 1700 block of 51 Street S.E.

Fire crews gave oxygen to one person who was suffering from carbon monoxide exposure and smoke inhalation but refused to go to hospital.

No one else was hurt.

The cause and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

Fire officials say they will be on site watching for hot spots into the early hours of the morning.