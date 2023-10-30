Firefighters douse overnight blaze in Sandy Hill

Firefighters responded to a fire at a residence in Sandy Hill early Monday morning.

Ottawa Fire says they responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 3:30 a.m. on the 0-40 block of Stewart Street between Nicholas Street and Cumberland Street.

An occupant at the location described heavy black smoke coming from a bedroom on the first floor.

The initial fire crew confirmed smoke coming from the side of the building and worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The fire was declared under control by 3:48 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.