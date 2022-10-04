Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned school in Halifax

Several fire crews responded to an abandoned school in Halifax’s north end Monday night.

The fire happened in the area of Agricola and Bloomfield streets.

“Crews responded quickly to find smoke coming from the building, entered the building to find a small fire and knocked it down quickly,” an assistant fire chief told CTV News.

Officials say, once the fire was out, crews searched the building but didn’t find anyone inside.

Residents who live nearby noticed the smoke coming from the building.

“I was coming by from work and I just see the fire coming out of the vent,” says Devika Asawala. “One of the firefighters, they just went on the crane and broke a window and they were just figuring out where the smoke was coming from.”

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.