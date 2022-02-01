Firefighters extinguish blaze at east-end strip mall
Ottawa firefighters say they managed to keep a fire contained to a single unit in an east-end strip mall Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a business on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard North near Décarie Drive at around 1:15 p.m., on reports that the roof of the business at the western side of the mall was on fire.
In order to fight the fire, crews had to remove vents from the roof and cut into a section of the wall. The fire was declared under control after about 30 minutes and the blaze did not affect any of the other units.
No one has been reported hurt.
What caused the fire is unknown.
@OttFire on scene for a fire in a commercial structure on Jeanne Darc Blvd in Orleans off of Avignon Crt & Decarie Dr. Smoke and flames inside the roof upon arrival. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/PkZ980MjzO— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 1, 2022
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.