Family dog alerts four people of fire at Huntsville home

A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.

Fire officials from Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department said the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on Highway 60, west of Limberlost Road.

The family was outside of the home by the time crews arrived.

According to officials, working smoke alarms and the family dog alerted the four occupants, who were asleep at the time.

The damage is pegged at roughly $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.