Firefighters extinguish blaze in central Edmonton

Six fire crews responded to a single-family home west of Commonwealth Stadium that went up in flames Saturday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News that the blaze was initially reported around 10:54 a.m., with the first crews arriving on scene three minutes later.

The home was vacant and boarded up, EFRS added, with no injuries reported.

The fire was declared out at 12:27 p.m.

There is no word on a cause.