Firefighters extinguish caravan fire at Gatineau homeless encampment

Gatineau firefighters put out a caravan fire at a homeless encampment on early Monday morning.

A news release in French by the Gatineau fire service says the blaze started at around 5 a.m. at Le Gîte Ami, a temporary accommodation centre for people experiencing homelessness located at 85 Morin Street in Hull.

The fire service says a quick intervention by firefighters limited the damage to the caravan and no other tents or caravans were affected.

There was a risk of explosion, according to the news release, due to several propane tanks inside and just outside the caravan.

Two people had to be evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fire was put under control just before 5:50 a.m. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

The fire is expected to amount to $7,500 in damage. The incident is now under investigation by the Gatineau police.

A Gatineau Police spokesperson says officers were the first to call the Gatineau fire department because they were already on site for a separate call.

Const. Patrick Kenney says, "The police were called this morning shortly before 5:30 a.m., regarding a disorderly behavior or disorderly conduct. And while the police were on scene intervening, they noticed that some smoke was coming out of a trailer that was on site at 85 Morin. So they immediately called the fire department, which they arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze."

Police says the timing was crucial. "The fact that the police were on scene when this event occurred made it so the there was a quick response by the fire department," says Kenney.

Kenney says the investigation continues, and there is still no word on exact cause, or if charges will be laid. "After the fire was extinguished by the fire department, they've transferred the case to the police department for investigation ... it's an unknown reason why the fire started."

Kenney says presence of propane is a concern during the winter. "The concern is all around, even in common residences, or apartment buildings. It's something that concerns us all. You have to take precautionary measures to make sure that it doesn't occur."

Police were on scene for much of the day Monday securing the site. Kenney says it is still too early to say if the original call police received is connected to the fire.

--With files from CTV's Leah Larocque.