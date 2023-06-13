iHeartRadio

Firefighters extinguish grass fire near Sikome Lake


Fire crews were called to Fish Creek Park to extinguish a grass fire near Sikome Lake.

Firefighters were called to Calgary's Fish Creek Park on Monday evening to deal with a grass fire.

The blaze began at about 6 p.m. along the lake's access road, officials said.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the fire, which burned a small section of the park.

The cause is unknown.

