Firefighters extinguish 'minor fire' in military vehicle
Strathcona County firefighters helped put out a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) vehicle that was on fire Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the area of Highway 16 and Range Road 210, near Elk Island National Park, around 12:05 p.m. where they found a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) on fire. Officials say a "minor fire" broke out inside the transport vehicle.
According to Strathcona County Emergency Services, CAF members managed to remove extra gas canisters and armament within the vehicle and use two small fire extinguishers to keep the blaze at a manageable size.
Firefighters then managed to overhaul the fire and declare it out.
No one was injured during the incident.
Members on Squad 5 responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 16 yesterday that involved quite the unique set of wheels.
The cohort of Light Armoured Vehicles was travelling eastbound when one of their units caught fire.#strathco #strathfire #armedforces pic.twitter.com/BsJBc8e9Zb
-
Hercules aircraft set to fly over TD Place and the Glebe this afternoonAs part of Canadian Armed Forces and Family Appreciation Day at the Redblacks, the CC-130H Hercules will conduct a flyby over Ottawa at approximately 4 p.m.
-
Here's your first look inside the 2021 CHEO Dream Home in ManotickSupply chain issues have slowed down the construction progress on the CHEO Dream Home located in the Mahogany development in Manotick, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 16, 2021The latest for COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Oct. 16.
-
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in EtobicokeA shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Metro Vancouver cancels wastewater treatment plant deal after delaysThe head of the Metro Vancouver Regional District says it has lost confidence in the contractor hired to build a wastewater treatment plant in North Vancouver, B.C., and has terminated its contract with the company.
-
Saanichton mother waited an hour and 40 minutes to hear back from ambulance dispatchWhen she called 911 and requested an ambulance, she was told it would be a long wait. After half an hour waiting for an ambulance dispatcher to take her call, she hung up — because by the she’d already arrived at Saanich Peninsula Hospital by taxi.
-
Mount Washington holding job fair ahead of winter seasonOne of Vancouver Island’s largest private employers is on the hunt for new talent and is looking to hire a significant number of new workers this weekend.
-
2 men charged after firearms, drugs, and cash found in Leduc, Alta.Police seized firearms, cocaine, Canadian cash, drug packaging, and digital scales from a home in Leduc on Thursday.
-
Rapid-test kits available in 'circuit-breaker' zones this weekend, rest of N.B. will get them MondayAs COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the province, some New Brunswickers will be able to take advantage of a new approach to testing.