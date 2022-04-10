Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Sarnia

Damage is estimated at $30,000 following a structure fire in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday night.

According to Sarnia Fire Rescue Services, the incident occurred on Harbour Road near Exmouth Street where a single corner room on the ground floor of a hotel was engulfed by flames and black smoke.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and damage was limited to the room of origin.

A hotel guest tells CTV News he heard fire alarms go off in his suite and initially assumed it was a false alarm. He says he was surprised when he went outside to see smoke and flames coming from a unit along one end of the property.

The room was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no occupants or firefighters were injured.

The fire was ruled accidental and was determined to have started from a fan motor that seized inside the heating unit.

With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine.