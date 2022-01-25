Couch near baseboard heater sparked fire that destroyed Muskoka Lakes house
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
A couch placed too close to an electric baseboard heater likely caused a fire that destroyed a Muskoka Lakes home and caused over $680,000 damage.
Firefighters battled frigid temperatures for hours late Tuesday afternoon into the evening while trying to put out the blaze.
The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department says the recently renovated 'second home' on Hesner's Lake Road was "fully involved" when they arrived.
No one was at the house at the time.
Officials say a neighbour called emergency crews after noticing the fire.
They say outbuildings, including a utility shed, two-bay garage and a sauna, were also damaged.
