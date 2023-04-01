Firefighters face water shortage fighting barn fire near Parkhill

A wooden barn has been completely destroyed by fire on Springbank Road near Parkhill, Ont.

“When we arrived, the older barn was fully involved,” described Chief Greg Vandenheuvel of the North Middlesex Fire Department. “The first crews in were tasked with protecting nearby (farm) buildings and a diesel tank.”

The roof of the wooden barn had already collapsed by the time firefighters arrived.

No one was injured and no animals were inside the barn.

Fire crews spent the morning shuttling water to the remote location to put out hot spots.

Limited availability of water in the area means crews will conduct a controlled burn until the fire extinguishes itself

Smoke from a large pile of smouldering hay is expected to be visible for some time.

It’s suspected that the barn may have been struck by lightning during the storm that passed through the region overnight Friday.